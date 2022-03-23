Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Declares $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of FERG stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.
FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($204.05) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.
Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferguson (FERG)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.