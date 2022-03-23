Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Declares $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($204.05) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ferguson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 420,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

