FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPFI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

