Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires 109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.70.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

