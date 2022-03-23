Financial Review: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TDCX and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 137.09%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,391.23%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than TDCX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDCX and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 4.44 $76.82 million N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.03 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDCX beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

