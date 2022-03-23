First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

