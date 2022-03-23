First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBHGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

