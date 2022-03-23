First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Shares Up 1.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.43. 105,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,010% from the average session volume of 9,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

