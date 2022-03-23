First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

