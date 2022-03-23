First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

