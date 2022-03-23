First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

