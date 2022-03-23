First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years.
Shares of FCT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.84.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.