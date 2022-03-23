First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

FCT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.