FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 3,347,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,636. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

