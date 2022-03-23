FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 4,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF comprises about 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

