Flow Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.07 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Flow has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $98.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00014575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.16 or 0.07065625 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.12 or 0.99779886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 356,458,777 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

