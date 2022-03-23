Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.21. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 29,112 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08.
About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)
