Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.47 and last traded at 0.50. 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 29,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of 0.72.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.