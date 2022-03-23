Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.47 and last traded at 0.50. 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 29,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of 0.72.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.