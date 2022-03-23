Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $257,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock worth $1,935,139. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.