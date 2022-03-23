Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

