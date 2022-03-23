Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

