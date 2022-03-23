Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FC opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $669.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on FC. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

