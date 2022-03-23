Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

