FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
