FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

