Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €59.68 ($65.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a one year high of €71.14 ($78.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.