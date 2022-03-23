FuzeX Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (FXT) traded down 65.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $84,716.87 and $160.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00037046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00108387 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

