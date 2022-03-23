FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £29,465 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.46), for a total value of £29,465 ($38,790.15).

FW Thorpe stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 418.10 ($5.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 446.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.50. The firm has a market cap of £489.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. FW Thorpe Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 327 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 525 ($6.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

