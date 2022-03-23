FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Issued By Raymond James

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Information Services alerts:

ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$23.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.93. Information Services has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$402.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.