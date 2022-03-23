FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Issued By Raymond James

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
