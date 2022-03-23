FY2022 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.73.

AGCO stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

