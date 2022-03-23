FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

