FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.83 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

