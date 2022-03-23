FY2023 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Increased by Analyst

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.12.

WFG stock opened at C$113.89 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$130.13. The firm has a market cap of C$12.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

