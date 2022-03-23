FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hannover Rück SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hannover Rück in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.