Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Reaches $104,132.32

Fyooz (FYZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $104,132.32 and $105,501.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

