G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $8.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $117.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,033. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

