GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. GAN has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GAN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GAN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.