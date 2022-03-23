GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. GAN has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GAN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GAN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.
GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAN (GAN)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.