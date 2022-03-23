GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GDS by 1,029.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GDS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

