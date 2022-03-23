GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

GDS traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

