General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of GIS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. 99,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $8,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

