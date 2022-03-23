Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerresheimer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.03 ($108.82).

Shares of ETR:GXI traded up €0.70 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.95 ($74.67). 141,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($109.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.45.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

