Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) PT Raised to SEK 430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNGBY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.77.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.