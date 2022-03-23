Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 10,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,249. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

