Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 158,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,269,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,320,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gevo by 694.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

