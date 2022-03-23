Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Plans Dividend of $0.68

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6784 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

