Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 5,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,815,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.12.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

