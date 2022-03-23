Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 5,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,815,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.12.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
