Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

