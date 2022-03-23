Globant (NYSE:GLOB) versus Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Critical Survey

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Globant and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 8.90 $96.07 million $2.29 120.39 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.22 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -91.50

Globant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68% Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23%

Risk & Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Globant and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Summary

Globant beats Change Healthcare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

