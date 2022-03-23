GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.26. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 150,150 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

