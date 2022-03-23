Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,927 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after acquiring an additional 147,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.