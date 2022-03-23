Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,995 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $554.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

