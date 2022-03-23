Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 1,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

