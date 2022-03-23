Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.60. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 198,136 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

